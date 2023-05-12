Daily Schmankerl: Is Ryan Gravenberch about to force his way out of Bayern Munich?; Real Madrid to re-enter race for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe; Bayern eyeing Manchester City’s Edouard Mendy?; City, Manchester United scoping Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić; and MORE!

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch might be dead-set on leaving the club and could be ready to force his way out in hopes of joining Liverpool FC or another club willing to give him more playing time:

Ryan Gravenberch is not satisfied with his first season in Munich. The Dutch midfielder born in 2002, paid 25 million euros last summer, in Bayern’s turbulent season he hardly ever played as a starter and would like to change his sights if he doesn’t receive guarantees for the future. The former Ajax is very popular in England. Liverpool and Newcastle have already made proposals, both are ready to shell out around 50 million euros for his transfer. Not only that: Dutch ten Hag’s United is another club that has already expressed concrete interest, even if it hasn’t yet made any proposals. However, Bayern have not set a price for the transfer at this time, thus letting it be known that the player is not for sale. Gravenberch, however, is dissatisfied with the hierarchies in force in Munich and without guarantees on the continuity of performance is ready to force his hand to leave.

Real Madrid has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe for years now and it looks like Los Blancos could be thinking of bringing in the French star to compliment another potential signing, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham:

Real Madrid are ready to pounce on PSG’s uncertain plans moving forward by making an offer for Kylian Mbappe, who is out of contract in 2024. They are also expected to wrap up the signing of Jude Bellingham.

Bayern Munich had another eventful week off the field and that left us with a ton to talk about. There is drama with Thomas Müller, a massive transfer rumor involving a potential future captain, and some thoughts on why the effects of decisions made last spring are still being felt.

Check out what we have on tap for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

More thoughts on the why Bayern Munich’s indecision and lack of commitment last spring in the Robert Lewandowski-Erling Haaland saga has put the team in such an awful place at the moment.

Why Thomas Müller really might want to leave the club...and discussing the reasons he has to stay.

Joshua Kimmich to Real Madrid? Let’s talks about how real that might be.

This seems crazy (and probably is), but one report has Bayern Munich targeting Manchester City goalkeeper Edouard Mendy:

Bayern Munich are pondering a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy As per Fichajes (h/t Mirror), German giants Bayern Munich are pondering a move for out-of-favour Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the summer. Mendy’s contract at Stamford Bridge runs until the summer of 2025 (Transfermarkt). He was offered a new deal by Chelsea late last year, but the Senegalese international rejected it, citing the wage offer as ‘disrespectful‘.

Bayern Munich has been rumored to have interest in Chelsea FC midfielder Mateo Kovačić, but the Bavarians are not alone. Both Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly also interested in Kovačić:

Chelsea have accepted that they are likely to lose Mateo Kovačić this summer, amid interest in the midfielder from Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United. Kovačić has a year left on his deal and the uncertainty over his contract has put his future in doubt. Chelsea, who will not be playing in Europe next season, need to decrease the size of their squad after a wild spending spree and their owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, are reluctant to keep players once they have entered the final 12 months of their contract.

Bayern Munich will host Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga this weekend and look to secure three more valuable points that could go a long way in helping the Bavarians capture yet another league title.

With just three games left in the Bundesliga schedule, they are all important, even if Bayern Munich should be able to smash this Schalke 04 side. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table and a peek at their recent form.

Schalke 04 is deprived of talent and is still in danger of being relegated...are they a threat to Bayern Munich?

A look at some of the squad injuries and ideas on how Bayern Munich could line up for this game and the rationale behind some of our selections.

A prediction on the match.

In what has been a long anticipated move, Manchester United looks ready to make an offer for FC Barcelona midfield Frenkie de Jong:

Manchester United are all set to table an offer for the 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as they look to land him at the club. According to a report by Fichajes, Manchester United are interested in acquiring the services of Frenkie de Jong. The 25-year-old midfielder has been on their radar for a while now and they are ready to once again push for his services.

De Jong has been involved in transfer rumors for over a year now. At some point, it seems as if he might make the leap.

It appears that everything is wrapped up on Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham’s transfer to Real Madrid:

Jude Bellingham has accepted all the details of Real Madrid contract proposal already 10 days ago. He's excited by Madrid project. ⚪️✨ #RealMadrid



Real Madrid want to meet with Borussia Dortmund in May in order to agree on the final package/fee.



More: https://t.co/5bwigvcsyK pic.twitter.com/Zyjcl4mM8I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2023

Bayern Munich is winding down its 2022/23 season and is doing everything it possibly can to continue holding on to the league lead.

Over the weekend, Bayern Munich was unconvincing in a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen and, well, we have a lot of thoughts on where the team is coming out of that. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode: