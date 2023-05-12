Lothar Matthäus: How Bayern Munich can address their neglected striker situation

Bayern Munich are not the same in attack ever since Robert Lewandowski left for FC Barcelona. Sure, the team scores goals, but the recent scoring woes have brought about the need for a new number 9. Former player Lothar Matthäus weighs in.

“Ever since FC Bayern have been playing in the Bundesliga, the club has always had a strong #9. Maybe the people in charge neglected this position a bit last year - possibly also at Nagelsmann’s request,” Lothar said (Tz’s Philipp Kessler via @iMiaSanMia)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting emerged to do the job this season, but his injury exposed Bayern’s weakness up top.

“Bayern have meanwhile noticed that they need a strong striker. Lewandowski was not adequately replaced, even though Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored his goals,” the 61-year-old former Bayern midfielder said.

Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani are two of Bayern’s striker targets whom they ruled out due to the high price tags. Lothar prefers the former: “Both are top-drawer. Personally, I think Osimhen would be the best fit. Kolo Muani is said to be Uli Hoeneß’s preferred solution. But maybe that’s only on the outside and things look different inside (the club)”.

Werder Bremen frontman Niclas Füllkrug is also an appealing option. “That would be a German solution for me,” Matthäus said.

Regardless, Matthäus thinks it’s striker where Bayern need to focus their efforts — instead of say, a new midfielder: “I would rather spend 20 million euros more for a striker.”