Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 44 — Discussing Bayern Munich’s future plans with Thomas Müller; Why there are still effects from the Erling Haaland-Robert Lewandowski decision; Joshua Kimmich to Real Madrid; and MORE!

Bayern Munich had another eventful week off the field and that left us with a ton to talk about. There is drama with Thomas Müller, a massive transfer rumor involving a potential future captain, and some thoughts on why the effects of decisions made last spring are still being felt.

Check out what we have on tap for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

More thoughts on the why Bayern Munich’s indecision and lack of commitment last spring in the Robert Lewandowski-Erling Haaland saga has put the team in such an awful place at the moment.

Why Thomas Müller really might want to leave the club...and discussing the reasons he has to stay.

Joshua Kimmich to Real Madrid? Let’s talks about how real that might be.

