Training Update: Bayern Munich’s Grant Lee Ranos gets extended look, Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez worked out individually

Bayern Munich is preparing to face Schalke 04.

SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images

Bayern Munich will face Schalke 04 this weekend at the Allianz Arena and Thomas Tuchel is not taking any chances. In fact, Tuchel wants to make sure that the Bavarians are covered at every position.

According to Bild, there was a new player integrated into the first team drills at striker:

On Wednesday, the onlookers were amazed at FC Bayern! The fans at the fence on Säbener Straße asked themselves: Is that super striker Robert Lewandowski (34) on the training ground? A mega return from Barcelona? Of course not! But trainer Thomas Tuchel (49) tested a Lewy double in professional training.

That player? Bayern Munich II’s Grant Lee Ranos:

Ranos is a contingency plan, of course, but while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has re-joined team training, how ready he is for game action remains up for debate:

As for some of Bayern Munich’s other injured players, Lucas Hernandez continues to work out on his own:

Meanwhile Manuel Neuer worked out with goalkeeper coach Michael Rechner:

Today @Manuel_Neuer again trained individually with GK trainer Michael Rechner behind the curtain. Working for the comeback in the new season @SkySportNews @SkySportDE

