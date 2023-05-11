Fight against all odds: Struggling Schalke 04 aims to take down Bayern Munich

Schalke 04 midfielder Rodrigo Zalazar must know that his team is up against some pretty steep odds when it visits Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena this weekend.

Even if the 23-year-old Spaniard does realize that, however, he does not care — and apparently neither do his teammates. 15th place Schalke 04 is targeting three points this weekend against all odds.

(Sorry if a Phil Collins memory was just triggered for all you children of the 80s)

“We’re going to Munich to win the game for Schalke and for our fans. Help for Dortmund? I want stay in the league with the team. I don’t care about the rest,” Zalazar told Tz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Bayern have world class players and a lot of quality. You never know what will happen in football. We’ll give everything again and try to get points.”

While Schalke 04 might want the three points to stave off a spot in the “relegation danger zone”, Bayern Munich also has much to play for. Schalke 04 has 30 points, which puts it two points ahead of 16th-place VfB Stuttgart and 17th-place VfL Bochum and five points ahead of last place Hertha Berlin.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, is just one point ahead of 2nd-place Borussia Dortmund.

This match is definitely important to both sides and should bring out the best in each.

