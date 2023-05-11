Grass-tastrophe! Bayern Munich players fight against shoddy NFL turf at the Allianz Arena

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s players have had about all they can stand of the grass that the NFL paid for after the November game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks back in November.

In fact, the griping has gotten so loud that Bayern Munich went out and did exactly what its critics says it does best — poach the Bundesliga top talents.

That’s right, Bayern Munich went out and got the best damn grass man in Europe — Wolfsburg grass-ficianado Peter Sauer. Sauer’s grass knowledge and maintenance strategies make him a revered man in grass circles worldwide (as we covered here).

Regardless, a plan is coming into place to install an hybrid pitch. Sauer is considered to be an “expert” in such matters...as you would expect for a man with his vaunted reputation:

In the last few weeks, Bayern players have repeatedly complained about the slippery pitch of the Allianz Arena, especially after the Manchester City game. This problem is set to be solved. The arena will have a hybrid pitch again in the coming season. This surface is a mixture of natural and artificial grass and is considered to be particularly robust. Pep Guardiola had already wanted a hybrid pitch during his time at Bayern. Peter Sauer, the new greenkeeper joining Bayern from Wolfsburg, is an expert in the matter.

Given the incredible damage that the Allianz Arena turf sustained last year, Eintracht Frankfurt fans should be holding their breath. In November, the club is expected to hold games on back-to-back weeks (November 5th, Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs and November 12th, Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots), which could prove to be destructive to the home field.