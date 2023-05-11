Former Bayern Munich coach tipped for Eintracht Frankfurt job

Eintracht Frankfurt may be looking to Bayern Munich’s recently discarded coaching staff to replace Oliver Glasner. No, it’s not Julian Nagelsmann — but it is his assistant. Per Tz, Dino Toppmöller is reportedly in the running for a chance to coach in the German top flight.

Glasner is set to depart his role after a tumultuous season, and Toppmöller has seen his star rise during his time with Nagelsmann at Bayern and RB Leipzig. The 42-year-old, like Nagelsmann, is still under contract at Bayern — and so his hiring might entail compensation, just as his initial move from Leipzig did.

Aside from coaching duty in relief of Nagelsmann, Toppmöller has also been the head coach before — in Luxembourg. Coaching in the Bundesliga would be a considerable step up, but one for which he has been preparing for a long time.

Frankfurt are currently ninth in the Bundesliga and well outside of the European spots — but they do still have a path back in. They’ll need to beat Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal Final, which will be Glasner’s last act at coach.

Could the ex-Bayern man take over from there?