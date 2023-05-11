 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! A new Preview Show has dropped! Get our thoughts on Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr to transfer, multiple clubs interested

One last great adventure for the 31-year-old Senegalese fullback?

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Bouna Sarr’s three-year run in Munich may be coming to an end. The 31-year-old Senegalese right-back has been on the periphery of the squad ever since ex-Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick brought him to Bavaria from Olympique Marseille for the 2019/20 season. Bayern have tried and failed to unload him in the past. Can they finally succeed?

A report from Foot Mercato’s Sébastien Denis (via @iMiaSanMia) suggests they might. “Several” Ligue 1 clubs have him in their sights, offering a return to France for the Lyon-born Sarr.

But the interest abroad goes beyond France. From the report, English Premier League and Serie A clubs are also among those with interest. Which ones might they be? And will they be willing to take on Sarr’s wages — the apparent sticking point over a move to date?

In any case, Sarr has been the forgotten man in Munich. Before Thomas Tuchel arrived, he hadn’t even made a Bundesliga appearance, and even then didn’t make one until the 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on May 6th. Bayern might be more than ready to let him leave as part of this summer’s squad reset — and still have numerous right-back options with uncertain futures still to sort out.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works