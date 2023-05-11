Report: Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr to transfer, multiple clubs interested

Bouna Sarr’s three-year run in Munich may be coming to an end. The 31-year-old Senegalese right-back has been on the periphery of the squad ever since ex-Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick brought him to Bavaria from Olympique Marseille for the 2019/20 season. Bayern have tried and failed to unload him in the past. Can they finally succeed?

A report from Foot Mercato’s Sébastien Denis (via @iMiaSanMia) suggests they might. “Several” Ligue 1 clubs have him in their sights, offering a return to France for the Lyon-born Sarr.

But the interest abroad goes beyond France. From the report, English Premier League and Serie A clubs are also among those with interest. Which ones might they be? And will they be willing to take on Sarr’s wages — the apparent sticking point over a move to date?

In any case, Sarr has been the forgotten man in Munich. Before Thomas Tuchel arrived, he hadn’t even made a Bundesliga appearance, and even then didn’t make one until the 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on May 6th. Bayern might be more than ready to let him leave as part of this summer’s squad reset — and still have numerous right-back options with uncertain futures still to sort out.