Lothar Matthäus doesn’t feel Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug is ready for Bayern Munich

There have been a bevy of names linked with Bayern Munich as Thomas Tuchel has made it clear he wants to invest in a top tier striker this summer. To add to that, the club’s board has ensured they will green-light a transfer of around 100-million euros, which would make whoever they wind up bringing in the club’s record signing.

Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, Randal Kolo Muani, Ansu Fati, Wilfried Zaha, and Ollie Watkins have all been linked with a potential move to Munich at one point or another in recent weeks, but Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug was also a name that had been mentioned earlier on. The striker had been enjoying a strong campaign with Die Grün-Weißen, but he’s recently been sidelined with a calf problem. So far, he’s tallied 16 goals and 6 assists from 28 appearances across all competitions and, at times, provided a spark for Germany at the World Cup in Qatar including goals against both Spain and Costa Rica as well as an assists against the Ticos.

Still, though, former Bayern and Germany midfielder Lothar Matthäus feels that Füllkrug wouldn’t quite be ready for a move to the Rekordmeister if they were to show more concrete interest. “I think he’s great, but I think he’s a drawer too low for Bayern Munich,” he recently said on a Sky90 television appearance (tz).

It was very recently that Matthäus had actually examined the price and value of Füllkrug for what it’s worth based off of how strong of a season he’s been having up until getting sidelined with this current calf problem. “He would probably be available for 20 to 25 million and also makes 25 pieces in Munich. He has already scored 20 times at Werder,” he had assessed, adding that he’d be “an ideal player for the Premier League” and that “he’s a bit of a street footballer,” suggesting he has an element of physical toughness and grit.

Füllkrug’s current contract with Werder Bremen runs through June 2025, but Matthäus’ assessment of whether or not he’d be ready for Bayern might not bare too much significance if Bayern is, in fact, definitely going to shell out 100-million for a new striker. If they don’t, though, going a cheaper route with a player like Füllkrug, while a big risk, frees up funds for a number 6 midfielder, which is another position Tuchel wants to fill this summer.