Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich will pass on Dani Olmo; Liverpool still pondering move for Ryan Gravenberch; Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to FC Barcelona? What does that mean for Robert Lewandowski?; Leo Messi’s rumored deal; and MORE!

Contrary to the report we saw earlier this week, Bild says that Bayern Munich is not in pursuit of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

Olmo, who has been linked to Bayern Munich off-and-on for two years now, does not exactly play a position of need for the Bavarians:

Dani Olmo is currently not an issue at Bayern. The team is also heavily manned in several of its potential positions. He could probably be had for around €40m a year before the end of his contract. Bayern already had Olmo on their list as an alternative to Leroy Sané in January 2020.

Chelsea FC striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants a move back to FC Barcelona and if he gets what he wants, it could mean problems for former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

According to 90Min.com, nothing is certain, but Aubameyang will be allowed to leave the London:

Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed his hopes of re-joining Barcelona at the end of the 2022/23 season. Aubameyang played for Barcelona between February and September of 2022 after agreeing a mutual termination of his contract at former club Arsenal. Speaking on the DjamLife TikTok feed, the extra gametime has not changed the forward’s mind regarding his Chelsea future, with Auba stating which club he’d like to join in the summer: “I’d like to return to Barcelona…but we will see.” 90min understands that the 33-year-old has been told he can leave and would be available on a free transfer. But while Barcelona have him on their list of possible targets, their first choice to bring in up front remains Athletico Paranaense teenager Vitor Roque.

There are a lot of moving parts at FC Barcelona these days. The biggest question mark is whether or not the club can find a way to bring back Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain. While that move is no sure thing, a Messi-Barca reunion would set off a chain reaction of events that could affect many players — including Lewandowski.

We can assume that Aubameyang would be a lot cheaper to have on the club’s budget than Lewandowski, who might start to feel like he is on shaky footing in Catalonia.

Again, nothing is for certain, but if Messi does return, we could see an opportunity for Lewandowski to become available. Wouldn’t that be something?

Bayern Munich will host Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga this weekend and look to secure three more valuable points that could go a long way in helping the Bavarians capture yet another league title.

With just three games left in the Bundesliga schedule, they are all important, even if Bayern Munich should be able to smash this Schalke 04 side. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table and a peek at their recent form.

Schalke 04 is deprived of talent and is still in danger of being relegated...are they a threat to Bayern Munich?

A look at some of the squad injuries and ideas on how Bayern Munich could line up for this game and the rationale behind some of our selections.

A prediction on the match.

Speaking of Lionel Messi, there are reports that he has already accept a €400M+ deal with Al-Hilal, but there could be contingencies associated with any agreement made (including one that does not necessarily lock him in to playing their next season):

Lionel Messi is said to have accepted a contract offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal. At least that’s what the Spanish portal El Chiringuito reports. The Argentine should therefore earn over 363 million euros annually from next year. And: Messi should not come alone! Al-Hilal is said to have already agreed with Messi’s former Barca team-mate Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba is also said to follow from FC Barcelona. Busquets’ contract at Barca expires this summer, Alba is said to terminate his contract, which runs until 2024. Messi would play like Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia’s first division and could reignite the old rivalry. Messi’s potential club Al-Hilal is currently fourth in the table, while Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr is second. The French medium RMC Sport recently reported on a return plan to Barcelona. However, according to El Chiringuito, this hasn’t become concrete as the Catalans haven’t presented Messi with a written offer.

He might be older, but Messi still seems like he has a lot to offer on the pitch. He only needs to look at the rumored unhappiness of Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo to have a reason why maybe the money might not necessarily make it worth it.

Similarly, it still feels too early for him to move to Inter Miami (which sounds ludicrous given that he is 35-years-old) as well.

Liverpool boss really seems intent on making a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Just how much the youngster pushes for a transfer remains to be seen, but it is becoming very clear that he will have options if he wants to pursue an exit:

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to make a move for Ryan Gravenberch, with the Dutch ace considered a key target. According to Fichajes, Liverpool are prioritizing a move for Ryan Gravenberch, with the 20-year-old Bundesliga ace’s future at Bayern Munich uncertain. Jurgen Klopp likes the midfielder as the German coach looks to reinforce his central positions in the summer window.

Bayern Munich is winding down its 2022/23 season and is doing everything it possibly can to continue holding on to the league lead.

Over the weekend, Bayern Munich was unconvincing in a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen and, well, we have a lot of thoughts on where the team is coming out of that. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Thoughts on the Werder Bremen match including Thomas Tuchel’s selections, Jamal Musiala’s recent struggles, the solid showing for Ryan Gravenberch, and why certain players might be getting a longer look these days.

The delicate balance of keeping the focus on winning the league title, while also setting the team up for next season.

Thomas Müller’s situation and pondering if Tuchel is sending him a message about where he stands ahead of next season.

Some takes on the recent transfer rumors involving Gravenberch, along with Bayern Munich’s links to both Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé.

There seems like there really could be a lot of movement at FC Barcelona in the summer. Newcastle United is said to be interested in former Leeds United star Raphinha:

Newcastle’s potential return to the Champions League could lead to a £70m offer for Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Raphinha, a former Premier League star with Leeds.

It seems that Erling Haaland’s dad, Alfie, was getting into it a bit with Real Madrid fans during the Champions League match between Manchester City and Los Blancos:

Alfie Haaland was escorted out of a corporate box at the Santiago Bernabéu this evening after allegedly

‘insulting’ and ‘throwing food’ at Real Madrid supporters pic.twitter.com/iSDWs1MmGE — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) May 9, 2023

Haaland responded via Twitter on what happened and perhaps some of the reported details were overblown?