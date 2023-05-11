Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić unfazed by criticism

Bayern Munich’s Hasan Salihamidžić has had his fair share of criticism since he took the job of sporting director. The belief then was he drove then-Bayern coach Hansi Flick away from the club, but no one knows for sure if that really happened; I myself don’t know if that was true or not. Anyway, as the person who has a big hand getting players to sign for Bayern, criticisms of his decisions are almost a guarantee, but it’s something he’s used to:

I can deal very well with this situation. I’m trying to do my job, make decisions for the good of FC Bayern, I’m working 24/7 and trying to be there for this club at every minute. – Kicker as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

“Brazzo”, along with CEO Oliver Kahn and President Herbert Hainer, have recently come under fire for the nosedive that Bayern’s season took, which started from the minute they sacked Julian Nagelsmann. Thomas Tuchel, who has a nice CV, has not really met expectations at Bayern as they crashed out of two competitions under his watch. With the fanbase clamoring for transfers (both in and out of Bayern), maybe it’s time for Brazzo to make some moves and respond by bringing in a big-name player. Who that player might be remains to be seen.