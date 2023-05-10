Report: Real Madrid wants move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric nearing the end of their illustrious careers, Real Madrid is going to have to do some serious digging to eventually replace that type of talent and quality in the midfield.

According to a report from Abendzeitung journalists Philip Kessler and Mano Bonke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Real Madrid has its sights — eventually — set on a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich:

Real Madrid are eyeing Joshua Kimmich for the era after Kroos and Modrić (2024). The European champions want an experienced and established player to lead their young midfield. Kimmich’s Bayern contract expires in 2025. A move this summer is not an option for Kimmich - and Bayern will not let him go anyway. However next summer, if a new deal cannot be agreed, it would be Bayern’s last chance to get a fee for the midfielder. Kimmich is open to the idea of a move abroad at some point. If so, he would only move to an absolute top club with chances of winning the Champions League.

This report comes out of nowhere and hits at a part of the roster that most Bayern Munich fans cannot even fathom will be touched at any point, let alone in the summer of 2024 (the logical jumping off point for Kimmich to leave if he absolutely determines that he wants out).

For his part, Kimmich has not hinted at wanting to leave the club next summer, but with his current deal expiring in 2025, the Bayern Munich star might at least be looking to see what opportunities might be out there in what could be the last big contract of his career.