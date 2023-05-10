Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04 (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich will host Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga this weekend and look to secure three more valuable points that could go a long way in helping the Bavarians capture yet another league title.

With just three games left in the Bundesliga schedule, they are all important, even if Bayern Munich should be able to smash this Schalke 04 side. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table and a peek at their recent form.

Schalke 04 is deprived of talent and is still in danger of being relegated...are they a threat to Bayern Munich?

A look at some of the squad injuries and ideas on how Bayern Munich could line up for this game and the rationale behind some of our selections.

A prediction on the match.

