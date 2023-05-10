Rangers or Bayern Munich or somewhere else? That’s up to Malik Tillman

Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman has had a phenomenal season at Rangers FC. He got 14 goals in 28 games in a rather up and down season for the 2021 Scottish Premiership champions and even managed to make it into the PFA Team of the Year over in Scotland. All things considered, it’s been a phenomenal season for the 20 year old. But, after raising his stock and profile in Europe, what is Tillman’s next step?

Sport1 captured quotes from new Rangers manager Michael Beale addressing this topic. Beale explains that talks with Tillman over his future would wait until mid-May (read: very soon) because the team was still very busy and focused on the season. He added that Bayern and Rangers have been in constant communication about the American starlet and have negotiated a little, but stressed that the most important person in this whole story is naturally Tillman himself.

When Bayern loaned Tillman to Rangers, a 5 million euro buy option was reportedly inserted into the contract inserted. If Tillman decides to stay in Scotland, Rangers could make it happen. Perhaps Tillman will use his current form to convince another club to sign him. Or Tillman could return to Munich. But, of course, Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala are in his way in the first team. Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimović play in a similar position and have always been rated higher internally. Even fellow loanee Gabriel Vidovic is returning. Though he remains a phenomenal footballer, it’s hard to imagine how Tillman could be integrated into the Bayern first team.