Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn talks the need for a new striker, touches on available options

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn is a man under the gun right now for a lot of reasons, but one potential solution that could make easier for Kahn next season (if he is still CEO) is getting a new, world class striker to take the seat that Robert Lewandowski left vacant.

“We’re considering the topic of a striker. But we shouldn’t forget that we scored 83 goals in the Bundesliga, more than any other team. That shows our current squad can score many goals,” Kahn told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We decided together last summer to go into the season with this squad, in which there are many players who can score goals.”

But who is Bayern Munich looking at? Well, Kahn would not delve into specifics:

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and his rumored €150 million fee: “When speaking about such a fee, we have to ask the question: Does the player give you a guarantee for this money? That would definitely be a big risk.”

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani: “I don’t want to talk about players of other clubs. We’re assessing the striker market.”

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane: “The same applies here — I don’t talk about players of other clubs.”

There are plenty of options out there...who do you want? Drop your choice in the comments.

