Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn says Thomas Müller asking to leave “is not going to happen”

In an extensive interview with Bild, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn was asked if he would understand if Thomas Müller decided he wanted to leave the club after this season.

Müller, of course, has been relegated to the bench by the new coach and, oh by the way, was the subject of his own feature from Bild, which we covered here.

“That’s not going to happen. Thomas is fit, never injured and has a very strong character. He’s extremely important. I’m certain that Thomas will still play so many games for us,” Kahn told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

This quote likely shows one of two things:

1 - Kahn is completely in touch with his roster, has relationships with his squad leaders, and is confident in where everyone stands.

2 - Kahn is completely out of touch.

With his own job potentially on the line this summer. Kahn had better hope it lands closer to Option #1 rather than Option #2.

Whatever the case, Müller probably is not thrilled with his position on the squad, but it probably will not be known for weeks whether the Raumdeuter really wants to leave or if this is much ado about nothing.