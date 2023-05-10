Is the leader of the Bayern Munich campus set to leave...for Berlin?

Bayern Munich’s campus has always been subject to a lot of turnover in the coaching department, with coaches regularly using the name “Bayern Munich” on their resume to jump ship to bigger opportunities. Sebastian Hoeneß went to TSG Hoffenheim back in 2019/20, Martin Demichelis to River Plate at the start of this year. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. But the backroom staff also experiences a lot of turnover and it seems that the head honcho of the FC Bayern Campus is leaving for Bundesliga side (but potentially relegated to the 2. Bundesliga by the time he gets there) Hertha Berlin, according to Bild and captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER.

Jochen Sauer has been the director of the campus since 2017, when Bayern’s brand new 70 million youth academy opened. And yet, he’s never truly convinced the Bayern bosses of his capabilities. In fact, it’s an open secret that he’s only lasted as director this long because Bayern did not find any suitable alternatives.

However, Bayern signed Halil Altintop to the staff last summer and promoted him to “sporting director” in March. Bild reports that Altintop has since become the new “strong man” at the campus in Sauer’s stead. So it looks as if Bayern has found their alternative.

With his contract up in the summer, it looks like Sauer is finally moving on to pastures anew in Berlin. How he will handle the mess there is anyone’s guess.