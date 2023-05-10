Tottenham Hotspur reportedly list their asking price for Harry Kane...will Bayern Munich get back in the bidding?

Bayern Munich are in the middle of their hunt for a lethal striker next season. One name commonly heard in the mix is England’s Harry Kane. The English striker has been one of the best in the world for years now and is the perfect striker. He matches the exact style that Bayern have been desperately missing since Lewandowski’s departure. So what’s his price?

Sources believe that Tottenham might listen to offers in the ballpark of 90 million euros for Harry Kane, but demand over 20 million euros more for an offer within the Premier League. It has been reported that Tottenham plan on rejecting all bids from the Premier League regardless of price.

Bayern Munich would be able to find those funds, but would they be willing to spend all of it on a player at the age of 29? One could compare this to the failed transfer of Sadio Mane, but Harry Kane seems like a certain success. Still a lot of money to spend on what would soon be a depreciating asset. However, Kane would instantly elevate Bayern to Champions League contender status again.

Is Kane worth 90 million euros? Let us know in the comments!