Bayern Munich’s rumored shopping list for this summer

Bayern Munich need some help next season. After some blockbuster transfers last season didn’t work *cough cough Sadio Mané*, Bayern are in desperate help of a true striker up top next season. Mané is clearly not a reliable option up top, and Bayern are looking to offload the Senegalese forward this summer. According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, the have made a wish list of positions they plan on strengthening this summer.

The positions Bayern are looking to strengthen this summer according to priority: striker, defensive midfielder, centre-back (if Pavard leaves) [@altobelli13, @cfbayern, Bayern-Insider] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 28, 2023

First and foremost is striker, but there have been mixed rumors of how much Bayern Munich is actually willing to pay to bring in decent talent. Prices are higher than ever, but the demand is higher than ever for the Bavarians. Harry Kane and Victor Oshimen were attached to the club, noe , and others have been mentioned but there are no horses leading this race quite yet.

Bayern are also looking for another defensive midfielder, yes another midfielder. Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch is warming the bench with massive untapped potential. Does this hint at the gradual departure of Leon Goretzka? The German midfielder was a fan favorite for years but his reputation has really gone downhill this season.

Lastly, Bayern are rumored to be interested in a centre-back, but only if Benjamin Pavard leaves. This makes sense as Bayern have possibly the best centre-backs in the world with Matthijs De Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Pavard, and Dayot Upamecano, despite his recent struggles.

Time will tell what Bayern Munich does this summer. But something needs to happen.