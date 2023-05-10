Lothar Matthäus thinks loans for Mathys Tel and Ryan Gravenberch wouldn’t be the worst idea at Bayern Munich

Noted pundit and former Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthäus has assessed the club’s roster situation and determined that if the Bavarians bring in a new striker and a new midfielder, Mathys Tel and Ryan Gravenberch must be loaned away.

“If a striker and a midfielder are signed, then Tel and Gravenberch have to be loaned out,” Matthäus told Tz’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Tel is highly talented. He was signed because he has high quality and half of Europe was chasing him. Bayern deserve to be celebrated for this transfer. However, he has not yet had the chance that such a young player would have wished for. The fact is that he has already scored four goals in just 360 Bundesliga minutes and has always performed well. We should not forget that (Erling) Haaland also started at a young age.”

As we found out earlier today, Tel really has no intention on leaving Bayern Munich this summer, but we have not heard an exact plan from the club on what the strategy will be for Tel. As for Gravenberch, it does not sounds like he would be receptive to a loan.

Publicly, Tel has not issues any complaints about his role or status, though he has not spoken openly about his expectations for next season either. Gravenberch’s situation is a little more complex as he wants to be a regular and is steadfast in the belief that he should be playing right now, let alone next season.

The Dutchman has often used the media to get his message across and the noise has caught the attention of clubs like Liverpool FC and Manchester United.

“I have my thoughts, Hasan and Oliver have theirs. It’s completely normal that they can’t always be the same. Not only I, but also journalists and fans question the club’s decisions,” said Matthäus. “If, in their opinion, certain players can strengthen the team, that’s wonderful. But if these players don’t play, then the people in charge have to be able to take criticism.”