Report: Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović offered to Bayern Munich, Arsenal

According to a report from Tutto Mercato Web, the agent for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović has offered the attacker to both Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC.

Interestingly, the report states that Juventus could look to spin any earnings made from a sale of Vlahović into a potential acquisition of Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund, who has also been linked to Bayern Munich.

The report also says that Vlahović could be available for €70 million:

The striker has not scored in 10 league games and fails to make it in Allegri’s game. The scenario of Juve out of Europe is not taken into consideration by the 23-year-old striker. His agents offer him to Arsenal and Bayern, for the Bianconeri he is not incedible: 70 million are needed. Thoughts are chasing each other and among the potential replacements for the former violet there is not only the Danish Hojlund of Atalanta, but also an old acquaintance like Gianluca Scamacca.

It was previously reported that Bayern Munich would take a pass on Vlahović, but could the club be rekindling its previous interest given his lower price tag?