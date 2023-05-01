“Now it’s in our hands” — Bayern Munich execs breathe a sigh of relief

Bayern Munich can breathe again. After four poor results in a row across all competitions, the Bavarians returned to their winning ways and are back atop the Bundesliga. Club executives voiced their relief, via FCBayern.com.

“Labor Day came a day early for us,” said Bayern president Herbert Hainer. “It was a hard game, you saw the unease in the team, but in the end we won deservedly. Now it’s in our hands — and that’s the best you can wish for, when you don’t have to rely on others. I’m pleased for Serge Gnabry that he scored. Kingsley Coman played very well, he kept trying and in the end made it a 2-0 win.”

“It was a very tough game for us,” chimed in sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić. “Hertha are fully in the relegation battle, they sat very deep and defended the ball well. We played very patiently and didn’t give them anything. Then we scored two goals near the end and are obviously happy about the win.”

CEO Oliver Kahn has been perhaps the most embattled of the trio. And he wasn’t bothered at all about the somewhat shaky manner of the win.

“You noticed in the team what was riding on the match. It’s all massively tight,” Kahn mused. “At times like this it’s not about winning prizes for beauty, but about winning and seizing the lead in the table. That was the objective and we achieved it.”

