Watch: Kingsley Coman ices the game for Bayern Munich, credits teammate Joshua Kimmich

There were Bayern Munich again, protecting a fragile 1-0 lead against inferior opposition, wondering if another heartbreaking concession would spoil the day once more. Only this time, veteran winger Kingsley Coman stepped up to ensure it wouldn’t happen against Hertha Berlin.

It was the second stupendous assist of the day (the first to Serge Gnabry) for midfielder and captain Joshua Kimmich, whose pinpoint deliveries over the top of opposing defenses are becoming something of a trademark. They don’t always work out, but when they do, boy, do they look sweet:

Kingsley Coman doubles Bayern's lead! pic.twitter.com/S5Bf8LXz7O — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 30, 2023

“It wasn’t an easy game, unfortunately we didn’t score in the first half although we created chances,” Coman remarked for DAZN after the match (via @iMiaSanMia). “We then scored two great goals and are top of the table again. That’s good and important for us.”

On the goal — which still required composure in front of goal and a lethal finishing touch — Coman declined to accept praise for himself.

“I know that Josh has this quality,” Coman added. “The ball reached me perfectly. In the end I was a bit lucky.”

Interested in an in-depth discussion about this game and the Bundesliga title race in general? Then why not check out our newest podcast episode? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

