Thomas Tuchel calls Thomas Müller “top professional” after Bayern Munich victory Hertha BSC

For some, seeing the starting XI for Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin was a letdown — primarily because Thomas Müller was not included.

However, manager Thomas Tuchel said that was all a part of the plan. You see, Tuchel knew Hertha Berlin was going to park the bus and because of that, Tuchel wanted to start one of his most experienced players in working against that strategy on the bench.

Say what?

Tuchel’s strategy was to save Müller, who is nursing a bit of a back injury per Tuchel, for the final 30 minutes where he could be used to help save the day if things went awry earlier.

“Of course Thomas is very important. He had a bit of a back problem. I expected Hertha would approach the game the way they did, so I wanted to have the chance to play with Thomas in the last 30 minutes in case we needed his experience,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “There’s no problem with Thomas at all at the moment. He’s a top, top professional.”

In addition to praising Müller, Tuchel also gave a brief update on striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who was out for the match.

“Choupo is not yet training and I can’t give any prediction. I don’t know how the knee will react and when he’ll be pain free. We don’t want an on-off situation where he plays a bit then is out again,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Interested in an in-depth discussion about this game and the Bundesliga title race in general? Then why not check out our newest podcast episode? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.