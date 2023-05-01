Hertha Berlin seems okay with 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich

Hertha Berlin dropped a 2-0 decision to Bayern Munich and despite the fact the club is almost certainly headed to relegation, they seems okay with the loss.

“We defended well for 60, 70 minutes and obviously you’re hoping for a late break. The team battled but then we conceded an avoidable goal, even though Bayern obviously had frequent chances. We have to be braver. I saw a team. Credit to them,” Hertha Berlin manager Pál Dárdai(as captured by FCBayern.com).

Hertha Berlin attacker Florian Niederlechner credited his squad and wanted to take the positives out of the defeat.

“Credit to the lads. The team did very well without the ball. It’s clear that Bayern are going to get chances. That’s how you have to play in a relegation battle. If we’d played like that in the last two games, we would’ve got something. Now we need to keep going. If we play like we did today, then we’ll win against Stuttgart next week,” said Niederlechner.

It is, by all accounts, an extremely tough position for Die Alte Dame to be in. They should get credit for continuing to fight despite knowing the end (of their Bundesliga tenure) is near.

Interested in an in-depth discussion about this game and the Bundesliga title race in general? Then why not check out our newest podcast episode? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.