Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel urges Sadio Mané to “keep his head” amid struggles

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mané got a chance to prove his wares at left-wing today and it was remarkably similar to his performance in other positions for the club — underwhelming.

“Sadio started as a left forward, which I think is his best position from his time at Liverpool. Our game today was more focused on the right because the linkup between Nous (Mazraoui), King (Coman), and Serge (Gnabry) was better than left between João (Cancelo), Jamal (Musiala), and Sadio. João was often isolated,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The situation is as it is. (Mané) has to keep his head up and keep working. The guy scored countless goals in the toughest league in the world.”

While Mané has scuffled for Bayern Munich, it has not stopped some of Liverpool FC’s competitors from kicking the tires on the Senegalese attacker. Namely, Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC are reportedly interested in Mané, who could be a “one-and-done” in Bavaria.

