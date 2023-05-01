Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka says players have been “destroyed” by the media

It was a familiar scene.

Bayern Munich was underperforming against an inferior opponent, the crowd at the Allianz Arena was restless, and the fans online were frustrated.

Though Bayern Munich would go on to defeat Hertha Berlin 2-0, the game was knotted 0-0 at halftime and as the players entered the locker room there was a smattering of boos aimed at the floundering Bavarians.

It did not go over well with the players, but the bigger issue for Bayern Munich might be with how the local media is taking aim at the players based on Thomas Tuchel’s in-game antics, post-match quotes, and recent stories detailing who might be coming in and who might be going out on the roster.

Among the players irked by the recent events was Leon Goretzka, who has been in the crosshairs of Tuchel and some fans.

“Overall there’s a lot of noise at the club. Players are being completely destroyed in the media. That certainly doesn’t help. As players we have to put up with a lot at the moment. Whether it’s right or not doesn’t really matter. It’s not nice,” Goretzka told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We’ve been around long enough and we know that’s part of it. That’s why we have to give our answers on the pitch. I think some (players) have gotten more (criticism) in the last few weeks. We’ll give the answers on the pitch. Anything else doesn’t help. We all learned that by now.”

According to Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl, Thomas Müller did a fly-by of the mixed zone and only offered this: “Here we are again. We’ll get this thing! You can write!”

Müller rarely offers nothing after a match, but after being relegated to a substitute role once again, he might have felt it was best to bypass any extended interview.

