The FCB Files: Bayern Munich’s History with Moles – Part 6

Being “FC Hollywood”, Bayern Munich are no stranger to mild controversies, and none have been more consistent over the years than an insider leaking information to the press. As we all know, Julian Nagelsmann’s game plan for Bayer Leverkusen was found in public media; so was the news of his sacking after he lost that game. Bayern apparently have a long history of leaks to the public, let’s see what happened (via Sport1):

2019 – Niko Kovać’s number one fan (not)

We all know who Don Niko is, the subject of the most sought after lost media affiliated with Bayern Munich. Early into his tenure, he’s already made an enemy:

Kovac met an annoying mole at the beginning of November 2018. On the one hand, he carried lineups from the dressing room to the outside, on the other hand, he talked about the dissatisfaction of individual substitute players. In addition, the internal announcement by the Croatian coach that Bayern’s substitutes would warm up too laxly was also made public. Kovac then took his players to his chest and warned everyone not to make internals public. And even that came out later! “It’s not me,” said the Bayern coach cynically when looking for the culprit and then blurted out: “If you catch them both...” - and rowed back quickly. “Oh, I’ll tell you both. That was a slip of the tongue. If you catch him, maybe let me know and I’ll talk to him.”

If there’s one thing that should’ve been found, it’s the video of him and his brother Robert Kovac singing Nena’s “99 Luftballons“ at the team’s bonding exercise.

