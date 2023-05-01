Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn: Bundesliga title is no “consolation prize”

“The Bundesliga title is never a ‘consolation prize’, as I heard some say,” said Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn after watching his side reclaim top spot in the table with a 2-0 home win over Hertha Berlin (via @iMiaSanMia). “Of course I’m not naive & I know the expectations at Bayern regarding titles. It’s a special and exciting situation and things will probably remain tight until the last matchday.”

Exciting is one way to put it. Bild am Sonntag termed it a “snail race” instead, after the stumbles in recent weeks of both the Bavarians and their top rivals Borussia Dortmund.

It’s certainly been a humbling period for the Rekordmeister. But Kahn has experienced the gamut of highs and lows in his time there, which spans both a player and executive career.

“I have some experiences at FC Bayern — including when I was a player,” Kahn continued, dismissing speculations about his job status in the meantime. “My focus is not on any discussions, my focus is only on the German championship. Things are tight, I’m focused on that.

“There are always a lot of discussions at Bayern, it’s nothing unusual for me. The title is on the foreground.”

The Bavarians may hold the upper hand in the race again, but the dust has far from settled. With four games to go and a slim lead, Bayern have to ensure they don’t drop points — and a home clash against RB Leipzig on May 20th looms large.

Interested in an in-depth discussion about this game and the Bundesliga title race in general?

