Spanish referee Jesús Gil Manzano to officiate Bayern Munich vs Manchester City in the Champions League

When it comes to the Champions League, Bayern Munich have been rather unlucky when the referee to officiate their games is chosen. The latest example being Englishman Michael Oliver refereeing way too many Bayern games for our liking; against Paris Saint-Germain, Daniele Orsato of Italy took charge (similar to the 2020 final). This time around, Bayern have gotten someone from Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola’s land.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia recently tweeted information about the game’s officials; Jesús Gil Manzano from Spain has been selected to be the referee in this huge Champions League showdown. I don’t know much about Manzano, but at least it wasn’t Carlos del Cerro Grande who I know is not a good referee (he had some questionable decisions in the last edition of the Euros).

If you happen to be a fan of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, or just watch La Liga in general, perhaps you could give us a bit of insight on how Manzano performs. Is he a fair referee or not? What is his reputation like? Let us know in the comments!