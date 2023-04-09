Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich’s new third kit’s colors have been leaked

With the leak of the supposed away kit comes another kit update: Bayern Munich’s new third kit’s colors have been leaked as well.

According to Footy Headlines, the third kit for the 2023/24 season will pair a white background with red details, dark red to be exact. It will be reminiscent of the 1930s’, when Bayern won their first ever German championship. While the away kit may seem too jarring to a lot of fans, this kit will stay true to the club’s roots, and will likely please the fans on release.

Bayern's third kit for next season will pair a white base with dark red. A round neck collar will be used. The shirt will be combined with dark red shorts. It evokes memories of the club's home kits from the 1930's [ @Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/nDH8pN3d6x — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 7, 2023

This should give fans a decent idea of what the kit will look like. Bayern released a similar retro kit to celebrate the club’s 120th anniversary back in 2020.

However, there is a small question. According to previous kit leaks, Bayern’s new home kit for the coming season is also supposed to pair a white background with red details - a “reverse-Arsenal,” if you will. This would mean that the home kit and the third kit will be very similar, negating the point of even having a third kit in the first place.

While these leaks are so far yet to be confirmed, Footy Headlines have rarely been wrong when it comes to leaks. It remains to be seen just how different the home and third kits will be once they are released.