Chelsea spurns hefty offer from ticked off Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel really wants his old assistant coach Anthony Barry to join him in Germany. However, Chelsea FC has been extremely reluctant to make that happen — even after a six-figure offer from the Bavarians.

The brass from the Rekordmeister is not taking too kindly to the rejection and might be planning to squeeze out every Euro from the Premier League club should it pursue the recently-sacked Julian Nagelsmann.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk had the report via the work he does for CaughtOffside:

“Another topic in these talks will be Anthony Barry. Bayern made a six-figure bid for the assistant coach, who wants to join Thomas Tuchel at Bayern,” Falk went on to add. “Graham Potter personally gave him his go for the job in Munich, but he’s since been fired. Chelsea said no to Bayern’s first offer. Bayern won’t forget this if there will be further negotiations because of Nagelsmann.”

Falk went on to detail how negotiations for Barry could affect Nagelsmann’s future as well:

Bayern Munich will look to recoup money spent on Julian Nagelsmann’s transfer fee following his initial exit from RB Leipzig. Christian Falk exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside that either Tottenham or Chelsea will be forced to pay a similar fee if they wish to snap up the free agent. “Chelsea and Tottenham’s interest in Julian Nagelsmann is music to the ears of Bayern, as they could end up saving a lot of money in future. Technically speaking, the coach’s contract until 2026 is still running and he remains the most expensive manager in world football,” the BILD reporter wrote. “In fact, FC Bayern are said to have transferred €25m to RB Leipzig in 2021 for Nagelsmann but only a basic amount of €15m has been paid. “Two friendlies are said to have been agreed, which guarantees Leipzig a further €2.5m in income per game. The remaining €5m should, therefore, be extremely success-related. Indeed, Leipzig could collect up to €2m if Bayern Munich, between now and 2026, win the double up to twice. It’s not a possible achievement for the club this season, of course, following their exit from the DFB Pokal to Freiburg.”

If Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur wants Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich will plan on making them pay a pretty penny:

“Bayern are now looking to cut costs with the transfer fee. I heard from the club that if Chelsea or Tottenham want Nagelsmann, they have to pay a transfer fee for him. Bayern are more than aware that Chelsea are used to forking out big transfer fees for managers. Graham Potter’s €17m fee is second on the list of the most expensive managers behind Julian Nagelsmann. Bayern are now looking to cut costs with the transfer fee. I heard from the club that if Chelsea or Tottenham want Nagelsmann, they have to pay a transfer fee for him. Bayern are more than aware that Chelsea are used to forking out big transfer fees for managers. Graham Potter’s €17m fee is second on the list of the most expensive managers behind Julian Nagelsmann.”

Whatever happens, Bayern Munich seems intent on ensuring it recoups some of the money it “lost” on Nagelsmann — and also seem to really want to give Tuchel his man.