Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg; Bayern still hoping for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane; Pep Guardiola’s thoughts on the Champions League per writer; FC Barcelona’s “untouchable” list; and MORE!

It was unconvincing, but Bayern Munich did down SC Freiburg 1-0 to pick up three points in the Bundesliga.

The victory probably won’t instill much confidence in fans as Bayern Munich prepares for its Champions League showdown against Manchester City, but if anything, it did show that Matthijs de Ligt can seize a big moment and that the team does have some resilience.

Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Let’s start with the lineup:

OUR STARTING XI FREIBURG pic.twitter.com/e8M9YKifup — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) April 8, 2023

Tuchel made some radical changes in benching Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman and inserting Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mané, Alphonso Davies, and Jamal Musiala into the XI. Mane filled the striker role, while Gnabry and Leroy Sané manned the wings. Surprisingly, Musiala stepped into the No. 8 role as the formation often functioned as more of a 4-1-4-1 than a 4-2-3-1 (at times). Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missed the match due an injury.

When I gave my lineup prediction in the Weekend Warm-up Podcast, it totally slipped my mind that Dayot Upamecano was suspended for the match, so sliding Benjamin Pavard inside to work with Matthijs de Ligt made perfect sense. Selecting Joao Cancelo at right-back, was another piece of evidence that Bayern Munich is going to try like hell to make this work and convince the Manchester City loanee to stay with the club after his loan ends.

SC Freiburg continue its very disciplined defensive shape and all-out defending in general. Die Breisgau-Brasilianer were not going to make it easy for Bayern Munich at all.

Sadio Mané could have changed that in the 18th minute was failed on a 1v1 with the goalkeeper. Chances like that were very hard to come by for Bayern Munich early on. For Mané, it was another poor performance (though Tuchel disagrees with that assessment). I think he just doesn’t work or function in what this team is built to do. Still a fine player, but just not a fit at Bayern Munich.

I worry about Jamal Musiala being pushed around to so many different positions and roles. He had already been struggling and taking him out of his comfort zone might not be the best for his development or the team’s current hopes for success.

The post’s 44th minute stop on Ritsu Doan saved Bayern Munich’s bacon. Going down by goal heading into halftime would have been devastating. Alphonso Davies got caught napping there — an issue that has plagued him at various points this season. Davies also continues to lose the ball too much. The Canadian was really sloppy.

Thomas Müller was invisible in the first half (not that his mates were much better) and made very little impact in the game as a whole. Serge Gnabry is in one of the valley periods of his season. He also was not effective on the day.

The whole first half could have been summed up by Sané drilling De Ligt in the face from point blank range. I mean...come on guys.

Cancelo is a counterattack attempt waiting to happen...like every possession. It was another so-so performance from the Portuguese defender. I’m not getting the need to retain him past this loan period.

In the 51st minute, Bayern Munich FINALLY broke through when De Ligt (?!) drilled a laser from distance. Musiala was credited with the assist on a goal that the Bavarians desperately needed.

In the 77th minute, Sané had a golden opportunity to put the game away, but missed badly. It was his second brutal miss of the match. Everything else was decent with Sané, except that end product.

Ryan Gravenberch and Gnabry also botched late chances to put the game away as well. The finishing left a lot to be desired for Bayern Munich on the day. For a player that many are clamoring for to get more minutes, Gravenberch missed a great chance to bolster his resume.

As Kimmich celebrated exuberantly (for some reason), SC Freiburg’s Michael Gregoritsch and Max Eggestein confronted him, which set off a near-fracas.

Overall, Bayern Munich got the three points, but there should be some concern about the state of the squad and how it is functioning under Tuchel. Things were in a good spot under Julian Nagelsmann but Tuchel has been thrown into a tempest at an absolutely crucial time and some players are struggling. There are a lot of dynamics at play within the team and the new boss is trying to keep everyone in line and together. It won’t be easy, but wins always numb the pain. Hopefully, there are more “dubs” on the way.

Bayern Munich is not giving up on a pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane just yet:

Bayern Munich continue to hold ‘a little hope’ that they can land the signature of Harry Kane this summer. “There are always rumours about FC Bayern but they haven’t discussed Füllkrug yet. There is still a little hope that they can sign Harry Kane, but Bayern also now have an eye on Randal Kolo Muani of Frankfurt,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest Fact Files for CaughtOffside. “The new manager, Thomas Tuchel, is checking the squad at the moment to determine whether he needs new players in the summer. At the moment, they’re focusing on the No.9 position. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is 34 years old and has problems with his back. Mathys Tel is very talented, but just 17 years old. Bayern want to discuss the potential need for a new striker at the end of the season.”

Two managers that have been linked to taking over Tottenham Hotspur next season have Bundesliga links in Julian Nagelsmann and Oliver Glasner. Either one of those hires would represent the start of a long-term project for the club and not the immediate boost to push the team to a Champions League title:

Whether Kane has the patience to wait it out and see if a new coach can transform a side with a reputation for falling short – a club that has gone trophyless for over 15 years – remains to be seen. Certainly, if the striker has any aspirations of winning a Champions League trophy before his career comes to an end, his best chance will most certainly be with the Bavarians of Germany.

Throwing stones at busses is not a good practice. Throwing stones at your own team’s bus is dumb:

Argentine fans mistakenly stoned their team Club Atletico Tigre’s bus while they were en route to play Brazil’s Sao Paulo in a Copa Sudamericana group match on Thursday. With a history of bad blood between the teams following the controversial final of the 2012 tournament, there was heavy police presence for the showdown, which Sao Paulo won 2-0. Tigre midfielder Agustin Cardozo flagged up the incident on Instagram, uploading a photo of a stone in his hands with a broken window in the background and the caption “it’s us.” Although he later deleted the post, Argentine media outlet TyC captured video footage of the damage to the vehicle. In the 2012 final, Sao Paulo were leading 2-0 and were awarded the win after the referee called off the match in the second half due to Tigre players refusing to come out onto the pitch.

Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg are turning into a Rocky-type franchise at this point.

The teams battled in the DFB-Pokal and will now carry the fracas over to the Bundesliga in what amounts to a very key game for Bayern Munich’s title hopes. That game, however, is just one of several talking points to emerge from this week.

Let’s dig in. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A preview of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg. Tensions should be high after Freiburg’s upset win in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

The terrible optics of Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start Joao Cancelo against SC Freiburg.

Reports say Tuchel wants a new striker.

Why Tuchel’s job is going to get a lot harder in the coming days and weeks.

Martí Perarnau is the biographer for Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and the writer had a lot to say regarding the coach’s feelings when his club drew Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

“With maximum respect. Pep appreciates Bayern’s competitiveness very highly. He knows it will be a difficult and balanced game. You can’t expect to reach the quarters every year and not face Bayern. A pity it’s not a final,” Perarnausaid. “This game is special for Pep. Bayern is the club where Pep matured as a coach and learned new approaches to the sport. The return to Allianz Arena will be very emotional for him. Seeing the fans, friends, players like Kimmich, Müller, Coman - and of course Neuer on the sidelines - again will be very special for Pep.”

Perarnau also indicated that facing Tuchel is a big thing for Guardiola as well.

“Yes. Tuchel is something special for Pep. I remember well I asked him in 2016 who was the best coach for the future, he immediately said: ‘Tuchel,’” said Perarnau.

FC Barcelona has reportedly put Pedri, Ronald Araujo, and Frenkie de Jong on its list of players that it will not sell this summer:

Barcelona have deemed Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong as untouchable in regards to summer sales, with La Blaugrana almost certainly in need of moving on some of their highest earners.

De Jong has been linked to half a dozen teams or so and would surely generate some revenue for the financially-strapped club, but there seems to be a reluctance from both sides to move on from each other.

Former Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst probably will not be back at Manchester United next season: