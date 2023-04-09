 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer optimistic for Manchester City, but knows SC Freiburg match should have been better

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has high hopes for the Champions League.

Sport-Club Freiburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich Yann Sommer picked up the clean sheet in his team’s 1-0 revenge victory over SC Freiburg.

“We created a lot of good chances, we lacked a bit of efficiency and didn’t decide the game earlier. We put a lot of energy into it. Overall we did well. We will analyze the game and take the positive points with us,” Sommer told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). ”I’m really looking forward to the game on Tuesday. It’s going to be a great game between two great teams.”

Bayern Munich’s attack will absolutely have to shore things up, while the outside-backs are going to have to do a much better job of defending. These are not easy things to fix in just a few days, but Thomas Tuchel will have his coaching staff lazered in on how to turn things around.

Looking for more thoughts on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over SC Freiburg, including Thomas Tuchel’s troubles, the lack of precision in the attack, some praise for Matthijs de Ligt, and the near BRAWL? Check out our postgame podcast on Spotify or below:

