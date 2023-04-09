 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New podcast alert! Check out our Postgame Show - Bayern Munich squeezed out a 1-0 win over SC Freiburg thanks to Matthijs de Ligt!

Filed under:

SC Freiburg boss Christian Streich fires off shade at Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich for postgame antics

The boy does know how to piss people off.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Sport-Club Freiburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

When Bayern Munich midfielder lost his mind with happiness after his team downed SC Freiburg, the Germany international let loose with a scream and posturing at the home crowd that the Freiburg faithful — and players — did not take kindly to.

In fact, neither did SC Freiburg coach Christian Streich, who didn’t attack Kimmich, but tossed just the proper amount of shade about entitlement and pride over at Kimmich and Bayern Munich alike to display just how much the Rekordmeister still irks their Bundesliga counterparts.

“Obviously he was under enormous mental pressure. That had to do with the fact that we beat Bayern on Tuesday, which nobody expected. That’s not so nice. We didn’t run towards Bayern fans after our win. Maybe it’s different at Bayern because they rarely lose,” Streich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Maybe it is being overblow, maybe not, but Kimmich sure does know how to get under the skin of his opponents.

Looking for more thoughts on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over SC Freiburg, including Thomas Tuchel’s troubles, the lack of precision in the attack, some praise for Matthijs de Ligt, and the near BRAWL? Check out our postgame podcast on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate the support!

In This Stream

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 15 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works