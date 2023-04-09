SC Freiburg boss Christian Streich fires off shade at Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich for postgame antics

When Bayern Munich midfielder lost his mind with happiness after his team downed SC Freiburg, the Germany international let loose with a scream and posturing at the home crowd that the Freiburg faithful — and players — did not take kindly to.

In fact, neither did SC Freiburg coach Christian Streich, who didn’t attack Kimmich, but tossed just the proper amount of shade about entitlement and pride over at Kimmich and Bayern Munich alike to display just how much the Rekordmeister still irks their Bundesliga counterparts.

“Obviously he was under enormous mental pressure. That had to do with the fact that we beat Bayern on Tuesday, which nobody expected. That’s not so nice. We didn’t run towards Bayern fans after our win. Maybe it’s different at Bayern because they rarely lose,” Streich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Maybe it is being overblow, maybe not, but Kimmich sure does know how to get under the skin of his opponents.

