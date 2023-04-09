 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel praises Sadio Mané after SC Freiburg victory

Was this a step in the right direction for Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mané has scuffled in his first season at Bayern Munich, neither living up to the productivity, nor hype he was expected to provide as the club’s prized summer transfer from 2022.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel, however, is seeing some progress from the Senegalese attacker and insists that the player took a big step forward in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over SC Freiburg.

“He worked very hard defensively and offensively and made a lot of runs. It was a big step forward. He knows how he can help us. He’s missing a goal, that’s clear,” Tuchel told Abendzeitung reporter Patrick Strasser.

In speaking to Sky Sport, Tuchel briefly discussed whether or note Mané and Serge Gnabry would get their numbers called to face Manchester City on Tuesday as well.

“I won’t say that yet. Serge did well, but wasn’t rewarded. Sadio had two big chances. I was happy with everyone today,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The former Liverpool FC star can fully redeem himself in the eyes of just about everyone if he can provide a spark during Bayern Munich’s upcoming Champions League tie against Manchester City.

Seeing how the team has played of late, the boys might need just that vs. Pep Guardiola’s talented side.

Looking for more thoughts on Bayern Munich's 1-0 victory over SC Freiburg, including Thomas Tuchel's troubles, the lack of precision in the attack, some praise for Matthijs de Ligt, and the near BRAWL?



