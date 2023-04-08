BFW Fight Club: Joshua Kimmich triggers a mass brawl as Bayern Munich beat SC Freiburg

When the full time whistle sounded on a closely contested game between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg, fans were treated to the biggest spectacle of the night. Joshua Kimmich, holding the captain’s armband at the time, celebrated loudly on the confirmation of his team’s narrow win. This was received poorly by the players at SC Freiburg, who felt he was being disrespectful to the home fans.

A brawl soon ensued.

Michael Gregoritsch was the first to get involved, shoving Kimmich in the back. The midfielder merely shrugged him off with a gesture and started walking away, when the rest of the Freiburg squad (and a somewhat panic-stricken referee) came running over. The ref tried to calm things down as Kimmich continued walking, but then some members of the Freiburg coaching staff came running onto the pitch to confront him. They were greeted with a yellow for their efforts. This proved ineffective at calming the situation.

Eventually, Kimmich had to be escorted off the pitch like he was the President of the United States, looking like he could go for a scrap himself. You could see that crazy look in his eye, it was worrying. Good thing it didn’t come to that.

Following the game, SCF midfielder Nicolas Hofler was furious about Kimmich’s behavior. Speaking to Sport1’s Kerry Hau, he said that, “He [Kimmich] should be happy about the three points and not provoke the opposing fans! That is unsportsmanlike and unnecessary!”

In the end, Kimmich did apologize for the incident.

Joshua Kimmich apologizes: "There were many emotions involved. It was an important win for us - the DFB Pokal defeat hurt deeply. I got carried away, I shouldn't be doing that. You can say it was unsportsmanlike" [@AZ_Strasser] pic.twitter.com/KsgZXW2eZN — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 8, 2023

He further explained his actions (via @iMiaSanMia), saying that Freiburg’s pregame Pokal film provoked him:

During the warm-up, there was a 10-minute film about the Pokal game bring shown (on the screen). That provoked me. I can understand anyone who describes it (my reaction) as unsportsmanlike. In the end it’s just emotions.

All water under the bridge then? Maybe now. The next time Freiburg come to the Allianz Arena, they won’t be looking to play nice.

Looking for more thoughts on Bayern Munich's 1-0 victory over SC Freiburg, including Thomas Tuchel's troubles, the lack of precision in the attack, some praise for Matthijs de Ligt, and the near BRAWL?

