Five observations from Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win against SC Freiburg

That was a gritty and physical match, but Bayern Munich edged out SC Freiburg 1-0 thanks to Matthijs de Ligt’s insane screamer at 51 minutes. Bayern started the game badly and allowed Freiburg to run riot on the pitch, but sort of adjusted in the second half and was able to escape Southwestern Germany with a goal and the three points that keeps Borussia Dortmund in second place. Let’s see what the takeaways from this match are.

The 1000 men in defense

Bayern literally couldn’t find a way through in the early minutes of the game as the Black Forest club somehow managed to stop every single attack from the Bavarians. Literally EVERYONE was in defense; Bayern’s options are all blocked off. The apparent lack of urgency also allowed Freiburg to regroup as Bayern tried other ways to go through. Oh yeah, Mark Flekken decided to become one of those goalkeepers.

Where are your shooting boots, lads?

Bayern’s play involves passing way too much in and around the box, so it means that we end up not getting anything from those attacks. If you get the ball, just shoot! With the brick wall we’ve played against, might as well try anything.

The players also missed like 10 chances this game and we should definitely have blown Freiburg out of the water. If low blocks are going to be the thing that sends Bayern into conniptions, then we need to work on methods that does not involve a striker because we didn’t have one today. Speaking of…

Strike(r)out

It’s easy to see why Bayern desperately want strikers this summer. Playing against all-out defense teams without a proper number 9 is gonna be one hell of a challenge. If you can remember, we need Robert Lewandowski’s late, late, late winner in 2016-17 to win 2-1 against Freiburg. I’m sorry but Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané are just headcases and not good enough.

Thomas Tuchel’s HT talk

I don’t know what Tuchel did to the players, but we were miles better than we were in the first half (Sommer’s saves, MDL’s banger, etc.). Although some of the issues that were present in the first 45 were still present in the second 45, we looked improved but still doesn’t inject confidence for the Champions League game against Manchester City.

Who needs attackers when you have defenders?

They stop goals and score goals too. Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt; honestly, why spend millions on an attacker when you have De Ligt be the next Sulinho with his powerful strikes outside the box? Please him our striker and everything will be alright. Tough times for Grant-Leon Ranos.

Looking for more thoughts on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over SC Freiburg, including Thomas Tuchel’s troubles, the lack of precision in the attack, some praise for Matthijs de Ligt, and the near BRAWL? Check out our postgame podcast on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate the support!