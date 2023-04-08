Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — SC Freiburg 0-1 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg hooked up again, this time it was in the Bundesliga, but it sure looked and felt a lot like a rehash of what happened on Tuesday.

SC Freiburg was extremely disciplined and Bayern Munich was very disjointed, which led to a shaky 1-0 victory for the Bavarians — thanks to a laser of a goal from Matthijs de Ligt.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the scoresheet — Bayern Munich’s terrible finishing prevented this game from being a blowout on the scoreboard.

A look at the lineup, what changed for Thomas Tuchel, and some thoughts on why he might have made the changes (Dayot Upamecano was suspended, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was hurt, and some other benching that were probably deserved).

Is Jamal Musiala getting Scottie Jetpacks’d? (Deep cut you might want to hear).

De Ligt was the savior.

The near brawl at the end whistle and where to go from here.

