New podcast alert! Check out our Postgame Show -- Bayern Munich squeezed out a 1-0 win over SC Freiburg thanks to Matthijs de Ligt!

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — SC Freiburg 0-1 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Uh, that was way closer than it needed to be for Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
Sport-Club Freiburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg hooked up again, this time it was in the Bundesliga, but it sure looked and felt a lot like a rehash of what happened on Tuesday.

SC Freiburg was extremely disciplined and Bayern Munich was very disjointed, which led to a shaky 1-0 victory for the Bavarians — thanks to a laser of a goal from Matthijs de Ligt.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A rundown of the scoresheet — Bayern Munich’s terrible finishing prevented this game from being a blowout on the scoreboard.
  • A look at the lineup, what changed for Thomas Tuchel, and some thoughts on why he might have made the changes (Dayot Upamecano was suspended, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was hurt, and some other benching that were probably deserved).
  • Is Jamal Musiala getting Scottie Jetpacks’d? (Deep cut you might want to hear).
  • De Ligt was the savior.
  • The near brawl at the end whistle and where to go from here.

