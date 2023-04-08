Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel happy with team’s bounce back effort against SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel knew facing SC Freiburg again, just days after the teams battled in the DFB-Pokal was going to be a brawl.

(Literally, it almost ended that way).

The new boss, however, was happy that his team persevered through a very shoot effort to nail down three points in the Bundesliga.

“We knew it would be a difficult game. They were 12 games unbeaten at home and beat us in the Pokal mid-week. In the end, I think the win was deserved. We had big chances to score in both halves. I’m happy that we won and kept a clean sheet. It was so important,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel didn’t dove too far into the missed chances in the statement above, but it will surely be on his list of things to address ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League showdown with Manchester City.

Looking for more thoughts on Bayern Munich's 1-0 victory over SC Freiburg, including Thomas Tuchel's troubles, the lack of precision in the attack, some praise for Matthijs de Ligt, and the near BRAWL?

