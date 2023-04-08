Germany beat Netherlands 1-0 in Women’s World Cup tune-up friendly

Germany emerged victorious but were put under serious and sustained pressure in a showcase test friendly against the Netherlands ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Dutch had the lion’s share of possession (60%) and out-shot Germany significantly (14 shots, 9 on target compared to 9 and 4) while significant saves from the German keepers on the day were required time and time again.

Starting keeper Merle Frohms put in two excellent first half stops in one-on-one situations against Lineth Beerensteyn, who snuck in behind the German lines throughout the night. The second half began with a new keeper, Ann-Katrin Berger, who was immediately called upon for another fine one-on-one intervention. Berger’s save on Beerensteyn left her caught out, and a second try from deep by Daniëlle van de Donk bounded off the post.

For all the sustained pressure, however, the Netherlands couldn’t capitalize. And it was Bayern Munich’s Sydney Lohmann who emerged from a crowd to nod home a header from a corner in the 53rd minute — the game’s only goal.

Fittingly, the match wouldn’t end before another point-blank stop from Berger.

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg acknowledged that her side’s weaknesses were on display in spite of the result.

“It was intense, it was wild,” Voss-Tecklenburg said after the match (via @DFB_Frauen). “If you lose the ball during build-up, you have to work a lot and intensively. In the end we won, but we have to find the balance again so that we can play well under pressure.”

Voss-Tecklenburg rolled out an all-Wolfsburg starting front line, featuring Jule Brand, Tabea Waßmuth, and Svenja Uth. Lohmann was the only Bayern representative in the XI, but Lina Magull and Klara Bühl were among the substitutes.

The next match will be against Brazil, and it may be a chance to see more of the roster.