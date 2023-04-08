SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

After the bitter loss in midweek, Bayern Munich will need to pick themselves up quickly to keep from letting a hard-earned lead in the Bundesliga from slipping away.

Unfortunately, the odds are stacked against Thomas Tuchel and his men. Freiburg, bouyed by their first-ever win in Munich, will look to use the full force of their home turf advantage to win the double over the Bavarians. Meanwhile, Bayern will be without a striker — both Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel are out injured — and a key defender in Dayot Upamecano. This means Benjamin Pavard will have to slide into the center-back position, while Thomas Muller may have to pair up with either Serge Gnabry or Sadio Mane up top.

It’s an incredibly difficult situation for the club, and will be a true test of what this group of players can do when their backs are against the wall. Will it be another humiliation? Or will we see a response?

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our Weekend Warm-up podcast! In this episode, Chuck tackles the aftermath of the last Freiburg game, the bad optics of starting Joao Cancelo, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

