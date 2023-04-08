João Cancelo says he has integrated well at Bayern Munich, agrees with Sadio Mané on having the best team

João Cancelo recently sat down with Bayern Munich and gave a full interview (which can be found on the club’s official page). Although the reported frustration has surfaced recently, he still maintains that he has made a good start to life in Bavaria (with five G+A in 11 games so far as a defender).

“I feel my start at Bayern has been positive,” Cancelo said. “Football players always need time to settle in. So, I tried to fit into the team as soon as possible and get to know my new teammates and the system. Up to now, everything’s gone very well with the team and on a personal level.”

Fellow transferee Sadio Mané was quoted as saying that there’s no squad better than Germany’s 10-time champions. Having played for one of the richest clubs in the world—Manchester City—for three years, the 27-year-old was asked for his view of the team.

“There are three, four or five clubs that stand out – and Bayern are amongst them of course. Teams like Bayern, Manchester City and Real Madrid are always difficult to beat and are favourites to win the Champions League every year. It’s an honour for me to be here. We can compete with anyone. We can beat every team.”

When the Rekordmeister came calling on Deadline Day in the transfer window, the Portuguese offensive fullback didn’t hesitate once. “When the chance came to join this big club, I said yes straightaway. I’d already been in Spain [Valencia], Italy [Juventus], and England [Man City], and now I wanted to experience football in Germany too,” Cancelo explained.

Bayern travel to SC Freiburg on a revenge mission just before they take on Cancelo’s parent club Man City in the biggest game of Bayern’s season so far.