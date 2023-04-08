Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich isn’t pursuing Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong; Lionel Messi to get stake of MLS club?; Borussia Dortmund lacking leaders like Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka; Jamal Musiala expected to bounce back quickly; and MORE!

According to Bild, the reports about Bayern Munich being in talks for Bayern Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong might be a little hasty. Frimpong might have his heart set on Manchester City or Manchester United anyway:

Bayern have not held talks over Jeremie Frimpong, according to @BILD. The Dutchman wants to join Manchester United and return to the city where he spent his youth as a Manchester City youth player. @cfbayern @PippoArens

If there is one position that Bayern Munich appears to be well-stocked in at the moment, it is right-back with Benjamin Pavard, Noussair Mazraoui, Josip Stanišić, and Joao Cancelo all capable players at the position.

However, Pavard wants a permanent move to center-back and could be sold during the summer transfer window, while there are mixed reports on whether or not Bayern Munich would consider trying to swing a deal for Cancelo, who is on loan from Manchester City.

Inter Miami might be willing to give Lionel Messi a cut from some real action by offering him equity in the club:

Inter Miami’s contract offer to Lionel Messi will give him the option to take up an equity stake in the MLS club. Barcelona have been linked with a reunion while talks with PSG rumble on slowly.

I’ll say it again, the prospect of seeing Messi on a rainy Tuesday night in April playing in Chester, PA has me kind of excited.

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has had a rough week, but don’t expect anyone at the club to hold his handball in extra time vs. SC Freiburg against him.

“He’s a smart boy. The situation was unfortunate for him. He had a great training session yesterday. It (the penalty he conceded) wasn’t a big topic after the game or in the last few days. He’s ready to start tomorrow,” said head coach Thomas Tuchel.

It will be interesting to see if Tuchel starts Musiala on the wing in this match vs. SC Freiburg. The new boss is going to find it very difficult to find a way to spread playing time around

Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg are turning into a Rocky-type franchise at this point.

The teams battled in the DFB-Pokal and will now carry the fracas over to the Bundesliga in what amounts to a very key game for Bayern Munich’s title hopes. That game, however, is just one of several talking points to emerge from this week.

Let’s dig in. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A preview of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg. Tensions should be high after Freiburg’s upset win in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

The terrible optics of Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start Joao Cancelo against SC Freiburg.

Reports say Tuchel wants a new striker.

Why Tuchel’s job is going to get a lot harder in the coming days and weeks.

Former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Michael Henke can see an obvious difference between the two clubs. When asked about Jude Bellingham’s unraveling after his team’s loss to Bayern Munich last week, Henke said there is a leadership void at BVB.

“What is the difference now, for example, between Dortmund and Bayern? I don’t see leaders like (Joshua) Kimmich or (Leon) Goretzka at BVB. Mats Hummels is one of those, but of course he’s not in the prime of his performance either,” Henk said. “That’s completely normal. But other than that, I miss those guys a bit, which you obviously have more at Bayern. Of course, also because the team was put together that way, and of course Dortmund always have to put together a team where they can sell the players again. Of course, Bellingham can’t have this leadership position at his age, even if he freaks out like that.”

Chelsea FC star Hakim Ziyech seems likely to be leaving the club this summer:

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech could make the short journey to west London neighbours Fulham this summer, with Marco Silva’s side in contact over a potential move. A January loan to PSG broke down on deadline day due to administration errors, while the likes of Tottenham and West Ham could also throw their hat into the ring for the Moroccan.

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose does not want to lose Spanish attacker Dani Olmo:

RB Leipzig definitely wants to persuade Dani Olmo (24) to extend the contract that expires in 2024 - and help coach Marco Rose with it. “He knows my opinion of him, we support him in everything. He knows he made a good decision to go here to Leipzig,” said Rose on Friday. “We would like to continue having his qualities, continue to drive his development. It is also clear that Dani would like to take the next step in his career at some point. But as a coach I will do everything I can to make it clear to the club how important the player is to us, and Dani of course also to convince him that a year in Leipzig will certainly do him good.”

Olmo has been linked to several clubs (including Bayern Munich), but there seems to be some momentum pushing him to leave Germany.

Bayern Munich met SC Freiburg in the DFB-Pokal in what will be the first of two matches between the clubs in a four-day span. The Bavarians were stunned late in a 2-1 loss that was ultimately decided on a crazy turn of events that occurred after a yellow card to Sadio Mané, a handball on Jamal Musiala, a converted penalty kick by Lucas Höler, and a lot of crushed dreams for Bayern Munich fans.

SC Freiburg was determined to not give up anything easy and Bayern Munich had its patience tested, but offered no solutions. This is what we have on tap for this show: