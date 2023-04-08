Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala’s recent “spat” with SC Freiburg’s Christian Streich explained

After Bayern Munich crashed out of the DFB Pokal with a frustrating 2-1 defeat to SC Freiburg, every Bayern Munich player was dejected. But likely nobody more so than Jamal Musiala, whose handball caused the last minute penalty that allowed Freiburg to score the winner. The 20-year-old was so distraught, that when Freiburg head coach Christian Streich went over and tried to put a hand on Musiala’s shoulder, likely to comfort the frustrated youngster, Musiala ignored him and walked away.

After such truly awful and indefensible behavior, Musiala was put under the spotlight and criticized harshly. Then the media rushed to find out what Streich’s reaction to such a rude snub was. Luckily, Streich was entirely reasonable about the situation.

When talking to Der Sports Informations Dienst, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Streich said he completely understood. “When you lose a game like that, that’s the completely logical reaction. He didn’t want anyone touching him because he was so preoccupied with the situation. It could have been me too.”

Kerry Hau, as @iMiaSanMia also captured, had reported that Musiala was set to hand over his shirt to Streich as an apology for his horrendous action. Streich elaborated a little on that. “It’s a bit embarrassing for me to collect shirts here and there. But I do that for (my) kids. I don’t hang the shirts in my bedroom.”

It seems that this whole situation, which was completely blown out of proportion, can finally be put to rest.