Thomas Tuchel dishes on Julian Nagelsmann’s penalty system at Bayern Munich

Barely after Julian Nagelsmann introduced his new “punishment catalog” system at Bayern Munich, he was let go for a run of poor results. Although Nagelsmann professed to dislike imposing rules, the ex-Bayern coach indicated it was taken as a decision by the entire staff, with feedback from players.

Will the new sheriff in town, Thomas Tuchel, continue the policy? Or will he be the cool cop?

“Of course, training starts on time. But anyone can be late, sometimes you forget to set the alarm after your nap,” Tuchel said (via @iMiaSanMia), suggesting a light touch. “It depends on how the person acts afterwards. Penalties are welcome, that’s part of the game. The players like to take a little money off themselves.”

It sounds like a lack of interest from the gaffer, though the catalog — which was said to donate proceeds to local charities — may be staying. But as long as it’s a player-led initiative, it might not stay for long.

“I wish that we would build a togetherness that gets along without it,” Tuchel added. “We at Bayern have this power. I have nothing against a catalog of penalties, it has to come from the team. It depends on how to implement it.”

Will this help address squad issues, like players being late to training or Leroy Sané reportedly being late to the team bus recently? Or will Tuchel dispense with the practice quickly and focus his attentions elsewhere?