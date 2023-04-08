Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is working to find a niche for everyone

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has made it a point to get the best out of Leroy Sané, but is going to keep his plan for just how to do that to himself.

“Face to face conversations remain behind closed doors. Of course, he’s very much in focus, I’ve noticed that in the last few days. Leroy has also gained my trust. In addition to his individual qualities, he’s also a team player. It’s a pleasure working with him,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We want to take everyone to their limit. It’s mainly up to the player himself. Signing for FC Bayern requires mental strength. The player has to be willing to go to his limit every day. It’s done in small steps, day after day.”

Tuchel, however, knows that Sané is not the only that will require his attention.

“There are a lot of players here that I’ve always wanted to coach. I told the team that I’m really looking forward to everyone,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I didn’t focus very much on analyzing the past games. We want to look ahead. We tried to bring in a few processes on the training ground. The longer we work together, the more impressions we’ll get.”