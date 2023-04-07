SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

Can you even call it revenge?

After getting knocked out of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday, Bayern Munich look to recover some pride by facing SC Freiburg at their home ground in the Europa Park Stadion. Thomas Tuchel has a tough job ahead of him, the memory of Nagelsmann a crushing weight upon his shoulders.

No strikers, no EMCM, no Upamecano, no nothing. Bayern Munich look awfully vulnerable right now. Will Borussia Dortmund get handed a lifeline after their abject performance in Der Klassiker? Or will a new contender challenge for the Bundesliga title with the top dogs indisposed?

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.