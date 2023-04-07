Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel looking to progress from “anger” to redemption

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is hoping that his third game at the helm of the club goes a lot more smoothly than his second match — the Rekordmeister’s bitter 2-1 loss to SC Freiburg on Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal.

As fate would have it, the two teams will meet again in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

“Anger is always the immediate feeling after such a loss. The disappointment is huge. Defeats hurt even more in knockout games, but we will remain positive. You can be angry but also positive. We’re looking ahead, the Bundesliga title is very important,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel, however, will likely be missing his starting striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

“It’s looking like Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be out tomorrow. He has knee problems. It’s still too early for Mathys Tel to come back. Dayot Upamecano is suspended.” said Tuchel. “We need to show a reaction. There were positive things in the last game too. We’re eliminated and we have to accept that, but we also showed positive things. Both the performance and the willingness were enough to dominate the game.”

The loss to SC Freiburg earlier in the week was disheartening for Tuchel, but he could see where the team is capable of improving.

“We were punished with a long-range shot and a penalty. Freiburg defended very compactly. In the decisive moments we sometimes lacked precision. We’re missing a bit of the last pass in the final third, a bit of precision,” Tuchel said. “We need a positive spirit, a good mindset. We have focused on ensuring that the atmosphere remains good. We will always give our all in the group. The training session yesterday was very good. I hope we’ll have a good final session today. Maybe it helps to acknowledge that we’re not at our best but are on the way to be there. We want to show a good performance tomorrow and get the three points.”

