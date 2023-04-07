Germany women’s national team call-ups as World Cup prep gets underway

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up a full squad of 29 players for Germany’s international friendlies against Netherlands (April 7) and Brazil (April 11). Bayern Munich keeper Mala Grohs makes an appearance, along with club teammates Carolin Simon, Klara Bühl, Sydney Lohmann, Lina Magull, and Lea Schüller.

“We would like to see lots of players in these games against two top opponents. I’m pleased that Melanie Leupolz is returning to our squad after her pregnancy. She has worked hard for it and certainly deserved the call-up,” Voss-Tecklenburg said (via DFB.de). “We also want to give young goalkeepers the chance to prove themselves to us. We are looking forward to coming up against two absolute top sides in the Netherlands and Brazil. The games will provide us with important insight for our preparations for the World Cup.”

Bayern’s Giulia Gwinn and Linda Dallmann headline the injury absences, for club as well as for country.

After last summer’s march to the EURO Finals, Germany will be eager to assert their place in the upper echelons of the competition this summer in Australia. Two showcase games against strong opposition will offer an early barometer for where things stand.